Indonesian island struck by another strong earthquake

A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured Sunday’s quake, which was centred in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of four miles.

A reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages.

Damage from the August 5 earthquake (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

The national disaster agency said it was gathering information.

A magnitude 7.0 quake on August 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

