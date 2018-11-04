Indonesia extends search for Lion Air crash victims

Indonesian authorities have extended the search for victims of the Lion Air crash as well as the plane’s cockpit voice recorder.

Indonesian authorities have extended the search for victims of the Lion Air crash as well as the plane’s cockpit voice recorder.

The country’s national search and rescue agency chief Muhammad Syaugi said that the search involving hundreds of personnel and dozens of ships would continue for another three days.

The Lion Air jet crashed just minutes after take-off from Jakarta on Monday, killing all 189 people on board.

National search and rescue agency chief Muhammad Syaugi (AP)

Human remains have been recovered.

Mr Syaugi said weak signals, potentially from the cockpit voice recorder, have been traced to a location but an object has not been found yet due to deep seabed mud.

The official said a considerable amount of aircraft “skin” was found on the seafloor, but not a large intact part of its fuselage, counter to what he had indicated was possible on Saturday.

