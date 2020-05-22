India’s PM vows aid to those affected by Cyclone Amphan

A damaged car after an uprooted tree fell on it after Cyclone Amphan hit the region in Kolkata, India (Bikas Das/AP)

India authorities have started assessing damage and clearing roads in the wake of Cyclone Amphan that killed more than 90 people and left millions displaced after barrelling through the coastal communities of eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

In West Bengal state, which bore the brunt of the storm that caused extensive flooding in its capital Kolkata, police and teams from India’s national disaster response force removed fallen trees and other debris, repaired communication lines and started getting hundreds of thousands of people out of shelters.

Amphan hit land on Wednesday as the most powerful storm in the region in more than a decade, dumping heavy rain amid a battering storm surge.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone must be treated as a national disaster.

Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

She also pitched for monetary assistance from the federal government after receiving prime minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata airport.

The two later conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas of the state.

It was Mr Modi’s first trip outside the national capital after a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in late March.

Mr Modi promised “no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected”.

In an initial assessment, officials in Bangladesh said the cyclone caused about 130 million US dollars in damage to infrastructure, housing, fisheries, livestock, water resources and agriculture.

The full extent of the damage along India’s eastern coast was not immediately known.

Authorities in both countries managed to evacuate more than three million people before Amphan struck.

At least 80 people were killed in West Bengal state, and two more deaths were reported in neighbouring Odisha state.

Bangladesh reported 13 deaths.

