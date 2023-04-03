Indiana Jones to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

The film’s premiere is set for May 18.

Cannes will also pay a tribute to Harrison Ford for his career (Ian West/PA)

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organisers have announced.

Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career.

The premiere of Dial Of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull premiered at the French festival.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Dial Of Destiny, which had been rumoured to be heading to Cannes, adds a second megawatt premiere to this year’s festival, which kicks off on May 16.

On Friday, Cannes announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film’s premiere, set for May 20, will mark Scorsese’s first film in Cannes since After Hours in 1986.

The full Cannes line-up will be announced on April 13.