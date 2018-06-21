News World News

Thursday 21 June 2018

Indian PM marks world yoga day with plea to celebrate country’s culture

Narendra Modi joined a mass exercise for the fourth International Day of Yoga.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wipes away sweat during yoga exercises (Manish Swarup/AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wipes away sweat during yoga exercises (Manish Swarup/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to take pride in their heritage as he joined tens of thousands at an event to celebrate world yoga day.

Mr Modi, a Hindu nationalist, travelled to the town of Dehradun in the foothills of the Himalayas for the fourth International Day of Yoga.

ipanews_7eb9ddd3-0f2c-4170-b888-aea806fdaa06_embedded237117996
Sailors perform yoga on the deck of Indian naval aircraft carrier Viraat (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Shortly after sunrise, he performed exercises with about 50,000 people and said that “yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world”.

He also asked Indians to be proud of their culture and history.

ipanews_7eb9ddd3-0f2c-4170-b888-aea806fdaa06_embedded237118997
Hindu holy men strike yogic poses on International Yoga Day at the Kamakhya temple in Gauhati (Anupam Nath/AP)

“The gems of India’s unique heritage, such as yoga, will be respected by the world at large only when we ourselves respect our culture and traditions,” he said.

Tens of thousands more people joined in mass yoga exercises across the country, including staff at New Delhi airport, pupils at thousands of schools and members of India’s armed forces.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News