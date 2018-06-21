Indian PM marks world yoga day with plea to celebrate country’s culture

Mr Modi, a Hindu nationalist, travelled to the town of Dehradun in the foothills of the Himalayas for the fourth International Day of Yoga.

Sailors perform yoga on the deck of Indian naval aircraft carrier Viraat (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Shortly after sunrise, he performed exercises with about 50,000 people and said that “yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world”.

He also asked Indians to be proud of their culture and history.