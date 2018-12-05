Indian court orders Briton detained in helicopter bribery probe

An Indian court has ruled that officials may hold a British man while they investigate him for alleged bribery over a cancelled 670 million dollar (£525 million) helicopter deal between India and an Italian defence company.

Judge Arvind Kumar allowed Christian James Michel to briefly meet his lawyer, who failed to have him released on bail while the charges are investigated.

Michel was extradited to India from Dubai on Tuesday to face charges of channelling bribes to Indian contacts.

Christian James Michel returns from a Central Bureau of Investigation hearing in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Indian investigators said in court documents that Michel transferred the money from a British subsidiary of Finmeccanica, which has since been renamed Leonardo SpA.

In 2014, India received three of 12 AW101 helicopters it had ordered to fly senior officials but halted the deal after the bribery allegations surfaced.

Press Association