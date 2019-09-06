News World News

Friday 6 September 2019

India loses communication with its unmanned moon lander

It is not clear if the mission has failed.

The moon is seen behind a tracking antenna at Indian Space Research Organisation’s telemetry, tracking and command network facility in Bangalore (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

India’s space agency says it has lost communication with its unmanned spacecraft, which was set to touch down Saturday on the moon’s south pole.

“Communications from lander to ground station was lost,” said K. Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

“The data is being analysed.”

A successful landing would make India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there.

The roughly £114 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, is intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

