Personal income rose by 3.1% on average in 2017 in Fresno County to $41,470.

Incomes on the up in Fresno County

Latest figures from the Department for Commerce show the level is below the average for California, which was $59,796 in 2017.

Fresno has the 44th highest income of the 58 counties in the state.

Since 2015 individual average income in Fresno County has gone up by 4.8%

Personal income includes paychecks, social security benefits, employers’ contributions to retirement plans and health insurance, and any income from property.

The average is calculated by taking the total personal income for the county and dividing it by the adult population.

The state uses personal income data to help with budget planning and public spending decisions.

The data reveals the gap between the richest and poorest counties.

The highest average income in California is $124,552 in Marin County. It is one of three counties where the average is above $100,000. Kings County has the lowest with $35,326, three and a half times lower than Marin County.

