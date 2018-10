The world’s longest cross-sea bridge, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, is due to open on Tuesday.

In Video: World’s longest sea-crossing bridge ready for first cars

The bridge connects the east and west sides of the Pearl River Delta in South China with a span of 34 miles.

It will reduce travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from four hours to just 45 minutes.

Press Association