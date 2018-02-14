News World News

In Video: Woman who harassed young mother and baby thrown off plane

The plane was on a flight from JFK in New York to Syracuse when the woman became abusive to the mother and then a flight attendant.

The woman was on a Delta Airlines flight (Steve Parsons/PA)
By Press Association Reporters

An angry woman who complained when she was seated next to a mother and baby on a Delta Airlines plane has been kicked off the flight.

The woman, who was complaining about having to sit next to a crying baby on the flight, became apologetic when told she would have to leave – but she was still removed from the plane before it took off.

