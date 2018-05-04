In Video: Watch as handcuffed defendant plunges over balcony in court escape bid

Independent.ie

Security camera footage from a Utah courthouse shows a defendant in handcuffs running out of a courtroom, flipping over a railing and falling to the ground two floors below.

