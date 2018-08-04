In Video: Watch a rhino take on an SUV at a safari park

Josue Fernando Gonzalez Aguilar was visiting the Africam Safari in Puebla when he noticed a rhino taking particular interest in a small sports utility vehicle that was travelling in front of him.

His footage shows the animal repeatedly butting at the vehicle as park employees on foot tried to control or distract the animal.

The car managed to drive off and that part of the park was later closed.

Press Association