Kentucky wildlife officials have used a dramatic method to fight the spread of invasive Asian Carp fish in local waterways.

In Video: US wildlife officers use ‘electrofishing’ to combat carp pest

The environment body has been testing out “electrofishing” equipment, which stuns fish in the water, as part of a battle to protect the state’s fisheries.

An experimental Bio-Accoustic Fish Fence has been constructed to test its effectiveness for helping keep Asian Carp out of the waterways.

