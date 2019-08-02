In Video: US wildlife officers use ‘electrofishing’ to combat carp pest
The unusual method is being tested to target Asian Carp that harm the local fisheries.
Kentucky wildlife officials have used a dramatic method to fight the spread of invasive Asian Carp fish in local waterways.
The environment body has been testing out “electrofishing” equipment, which stuns fish in the water, as part of a battle to protect the state’s fisheries.
An experimental Bio-Accoustic Fish Fence has been constructed to test its effectiveness for helping keep Asian Carp out of the waterways.
PA Media