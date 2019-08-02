News World News

Friday 2 August 2019

In Video: US wildlife officers use ‘electrofishing’ to combat carp pest

The unusual method is being tested to target Asian Carp that harm the local fisheries.

Kentucky wildlife officers surrounded by carp (Screengrab/PA)
Kentucky wildlife officers surrounded by carp (Screengrab/PA)

By PA reporters

Kentucky wildlife officials have used a dramatic method to fight the spread of invasive Asian Carp fish in local waterways.

The environment body has been testing out “electrofishing” equipment, which stuns fish in the water, as part of a battle to protect the state’s fisheries.

An experimental Bio-Accoustic Fish Fence has been constructed to test its effectiveness for helping keep Asian Carp out of the waterways.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News