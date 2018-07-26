In Video: Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed

Visitors to the Hollywood Walk of Fame have been helping themselves to souvenirs after Donald Trump’s star on the famous street was destroyed.

A 24-year-old man, Austin Clay, was arrested and a pickaxe was found at the scene as LA police investigated the vandalism.

Tourists took pieces of the broken stone star, as officials prepared to have it repaired.

Press Association