The driver of a truck had to climb to safety after the cab of his vehicle was left dangling over the side of a bridge in Florida.

In video: Truck cab dangles over side of bridge after crash

The accident happened on the I-75 in Manatee County, just outside Tampa.

A crane was brought in to lift the cab back over the guard rail. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Press Association