Monday 29 October 2018

In Video: Trick or Treat? Trump welcomes Halloween visitors to White House

The White House said the event was attended by military families and local children.

Donald and Melania Trump give out candy (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked Halloween at the White House by handing out sweets to children on the South Lawn.

