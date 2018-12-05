-
In Video: Three-year-old crawls under US border wall with mother
Independent.ie
A migrant from Honduras has shared why she has taken the risky step of crawling under the wall separating Mexico from the United States with her young daughter.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-video-threeyearold-crawls-under-us-border-wall-with-mother-37596926.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37596924.ece/17d4d/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_b8beb326-a792-4f65-aa27-f1509fd62444_1
- Email
A migrant from Honduras has shared why she has taken the risky step of crawling under the wall separating Mexico from the United States with her young daughter.
Before their attempt at a new life in the US, Rachel Rivera said the sacrifice was worth it for the sake of three-year-old Charlot.
Press Association