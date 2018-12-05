News World News

Wednesday 5 December 2018

In Video: Three-year-old crawls under US border wall with mother

Rachel and Charlot Rivera are hoping for a new life in the US.

Three-year-old Honduran migrant Charlot Andrea is carried along the Mexico-US border (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Three-year-old Honduran migrant Charlot Andrea is carried along the Mexico-US border (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

By Press Association Reporters

A migrant from Honduras has shared why she has taken the risky step of crawling under the wall separating Mexico from the United States with her young daughter.

Before their attempt at a new life in the US, Rachel Rivera said the sacrifice was worth it for the sake of three-year-old Charlot.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News