Researchers in the US came across a “Dumbo” octopus, or Grimpoteuthis, during an expedition off the California coast.

They saw the creature – which gets its elephant nickname from the large ear-like fins above each eye – while aboard the Nautilus Live vessel in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Press Association