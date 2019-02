Vladimir Putin has warmed up and trained with some of Russia’s best judo fighters during a trip to Sochi.

The president was filmed performing a series of takedowns on male fighters, and was only toppled to the ground by a female fighter.

Mr Putin said he enjoyed the training and that judo “cheers him up”.

Press Association