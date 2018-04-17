News World News

Tuesday 17 April 2018

In Video: Polish teenager narrowly avoids bus tragedy after street prank

Street camera footage released by local police showed the 17-year-old falling on to the street.

The teenager narrowly escaped (PA)
By Press Association Reporters

A teenager has escaped unhurt after she fell close to a passing bus when her female companion pushed her in jest, Polish police said.

Street camera footage released by local police showed the 17-year-old falling on to the street and only just missing the wheels of the moving bus in the town of Czechowice-Dziedzice.

