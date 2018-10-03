In Video: Police use Taser to floor man wielding machete

Police have used a Taser to subdue a shirtless man who was brandishing a machete in a park in New Orleans.

The unidentified man confronted several people in Duncan Plaza, across the street from the front of the City Hall.

Officers said he was taken to hospital for a mental health evaluation and was booked on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Press Association