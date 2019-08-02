In Video: Oklahoma policeman uses Taser on 65-year-old woman

A 65-year-old woman ended up being tasered by police in Oklahoma after a dispute that began over a broken light on her vehicle.

A 65-year-old woman ended up being tasered by police in Oklahoma after a dispute that began over a broken light on her vehicle.

When police tried to issue a fine, Debra Hamil initially refused to pay and when threatened with arrest she told the officer to shut up before trying to leave the scene.

Police caught up with her, pulled her from the vehicle and in the ensuing melee, Hamil appeared to kick out, prompting the officer to use his Taser.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges arising from the incident.

PA Media