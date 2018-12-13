News World News

Thursday 13 December 2018

In Video: Officers save boy who jumps from burning building

Police said mother and son are recovering.

Police attempt the fire rescue
Police attempt the fire rescue

By Associated Press Reporter

A police officer’s body camera has caught the moment a boy jumped from the second floor of a Dallas-area apartment into the arms of officers below.

Footage shows Balch Springs Police officers trying to get inside the apartment building on the outskirts of Dallas and coaxing the boy into jumping to the officers below.

The fire department arrived soon after and used a ladder to rescue his mother.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News