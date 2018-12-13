In Video: Officers save boy who jumps from burning building

A police officer’s body camera has caught the moment a boy jumped from the second floor of a Dallas-area apartment into the arms of officers below.

Footage shows Balch Springs Police officers trying to get inside the apartment building on the outskirts of Dallas and coaxing the boy into jumping to the officers below.

The fire department arrived soon after and used a ladder to rescue his mother.

Press Association