Friday 3 January 2020

In Video: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un takes to mountains on horseback

Mount Paektu has special significance to the Kim dynasty.

Kim Jong Un on horseback (AP)
By AP

North Korea has released footage of Kim Jong Un’s recent horseback ride around the historic Mount Paektu volcanic peak.

