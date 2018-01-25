In Video: New SpaceX rocket roars into life
The Falcon Heavy is expected to be launched on a test flight soon.
SpaceX has fired up its newest, biggest rocket in a critical launch pad test, advancing towards a long-anticipated test flight possibly in just a week.
The Falcon Heavy briefly roared into life for the first time at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
All three boosters – 27 engines in all – were tested. The thunderous booms could be heard at the press site three miles away, as huge white clouds of engine exhaust billowed into a clear blue sky.
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk was happy with the test, tweeting: “Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so.”
Press Association