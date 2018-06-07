News World News

Thursday 7 June 2018

In Video: Motorist reverses down busy US motorway

It is believed the vehicle may have had transmission problems.

A car reversing down a road in Ohio (Ohio Department of Transportation/AP)
A car reversing down a road in Ohio (Ohio Department of Transportation/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Astonishing footage shows a motorist in the US driving in reverse down a motorway during rush hour – without hitting any other vehicles.

The Ohio Transportation Department released the video showing an SUV going through traffic backwards for just over a mile in Canal Winchester, 15 miles south east of Columbus.

It is believed the motorist may have had transmission problems.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News