Tuesday 25 December 2018

In Video: Hundreds flee amid fears of second tsunami

The Indonesia tsunami has claimed nearly 430 lives.

People pun in panic in Sumur village , Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP{)
By Associated Press Reporters

Hundreds of people and rescue workers fled to higher ground in the Sumur village of Indonesia’s Banten province after a rumour spread that another tsunami was approaching.

