In Video: French fans clash with police in Paris after World Cup win
Fans threw bottles and other projectiles at riot police on the Champs Elysees after the semi-final victory over Belgium.
Football fans celebrating France’s win against Belgium in their World Cup semi-final clashed with riot police in Paris in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Fans were filmed throwing bottles and other projectiles at riot police on the famed Champs Elysees, while officers tried to disperse the crowds with smoke grenades.
Press Association