Wednesday 11 July 2018

In Video: French fans clash with police in Paris after World Cup win

Fans threw bottles and other projectiles at riot police on the Champs Elysees after the semi-final victory over Belgium.

French fans set up barricades on the Champs Elysees (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French fans set up barricades on the Champs Elysees (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By PA/PA

Football fans celebrating France’s win against Belgium in their World Cup semi-final clashed with riot police in Paris in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fans were filmed throwing bottles and other projectiles at riot police on the famed Champs Elysees, while officers tried to disperse the crowds with smoke grenades.

