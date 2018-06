In Video: Escaped peacocks cause traffic jam on busy motorway

Independent.ie

Four peacocks wandered away from the Philadelphia Zoo and created a traffic jam on a nearby motorway after police shut down two of the six lanes, causing backups for miles.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-video-escaped-peacocks-cause-traffic-jam-on-busy-motorway-36968021.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36968019.ece/e77e8/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_0d069dce-0a2b-43ee-9bc7-0e1e30a7c3b8_1