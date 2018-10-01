News World News

Monday 1 October 2018

In Video: Drone footage shows Indonesian earthquake devastation

More than 844 people have been confirmed dead.

Earthquake aftermath (Raymond Tezar Kodongan)
By Associated Press Reporters

Dramatic drone footage captures the devastation of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia.

