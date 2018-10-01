-
In Video: Drone footage shows Indonesian earthquake devastation
Independent.ie
Dramatic drone footage captures the devastation of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-video-drone-footage-shows-indonesian-earthquake-devastation-37372761.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37372759.ece/e32b5/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_a1a98203-4723-4514-9955-1f0c0d3f420d_1
- Email
Dramatic drone footage captures the devastation of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia.
More than 844 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster.
Press Association