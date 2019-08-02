News World News

Friday 2 August 2019

In Video: Drivers stunned as small plane lands on road

No one was hurt as the single-propeller aircraft landed in the city of Parkland, Washington.

(Washington State Patrol/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

A small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state, stunning drivers but hurting no one.

Washington State Patrol said the single-propeller KR2 aircraft landed on the street in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said the pilot was able to land during a break in traffic after a fuel system malfunction caused the engine to stall. Video shows it stopping just before a junction.

