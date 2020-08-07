In Video: Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thighland

Donald Trump mispronounced the word ‘Thailand’ during a visit to Ohio (Niall Carson/PA)

Donald Trump was visiting washing machine manufacturer Whirlpool in Ohio when he bungled the pronunciation of Thailand.

He had just told his audience that the Obama/Biden administration was laughed at – “They were a joke, and they were perfectly happy to let China win, your jobs disappear.”

“In 2017, Whirlpool won relief from the ITC once again,” he said. “Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field, and to avoid liability.

“Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam” – before correcting himself and repeating “Thailand and Vietnam”.

PA Media