In Video: Crew rescues manatee tangled in life jacket

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) team helped the juvenile manatee, WPLG-TV said.

Fort Lauderdale fire and rescue personnel dived in and noticed the manatee needed help.

With the help of a net, boat and some muscle, the FWC’s manatee rescue team pulled the manatee to solid ground.

FWC marine biologist Amber Howell said it probably separated from his mother this winter.