A crane collapsed on to a house in Florida, tearing a large hole in its roof.

A crane collapsed on to a house in Florida, tearing a large hole in its roof.

In Video: Collapsed crane slices hole in roof of Florida home

Orlando Fire Department said the crane tipped over in the upscale Baldwin Park neighbourhood. No injuries were reported.

Pictures released by the fire department show the crane’s base turned partially over in front of the home, while its arm rests on the damaged roof.

Press Association