Monday 7 May 2018

In Video: Cargo barge blaze covers river in smoke

The fire broke out in a pile of old crushed cars being carried on the Mobile River in Alabama.

The barge caught fire on the Mobile River in Alabama (Screengrab/AP)
By Press Association reporters

Fire crews in Alabama have worked to extinguish a fire that took hold on two river barges carrying a metal cargo.

The fire and rescue services in the city of Mobile said the two barges were tied together and carrying old crushed cars when the fire started, sending a think blanket of smoke across the Mobile River.

They were not accessible from land, so crews had to take turns on a fire service boat, with local tugs also helping. The cause is still being investigated.

