Firefighters at the scene of a blaze west of Sacramento, California (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as major wildfires ravage the region.

Fires burning across the state have been exacerbated by the unprecedented heatwave in the West Coast area, as well as sustained high winds.

Firefighters at the scene near Carmel Valley, California (Nic Coury/AP)

Whatsapp Firefighters at the scene near Carmel Valley, California (Nic Coury/AP)

