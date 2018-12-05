News World News

Wednesday 5 December 2018

In Video: Bob Dole rises from wheelchair to salute George HW Bush

The one-time Senate majority leader viewed the coffin of his former Republican colleague at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

Bob Dole pays his last respects (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Bob Dole pays his last respects (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Associated Press Reporters

Former Senate majority leader Bob Dole has paid last respects to his late Republican colleague and president George HW Bush.

Bob Dole, a compatriot in war, peace and political struggle, steadied himself out of his wheelchair, helped by an aide, and saluted his old friend and one-time rival at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News