In Video: Bob Dole rises from wheelchair to salute George HW Bush
The one-time Senate majority leader viewed the coffin of his former Republican colleague at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.
Former Senate majority leader Bob Dole has paid last respects to his late Republican colleague and president George HW Bush.
Bob Dole, a compatriot in war, peace and political struggle, steadied himself out of his wheelchair, helped by an aide, and saluted his old friend and one-time rival at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.
Press Association