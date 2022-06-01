‘In Somalia, people and animals are competing for untreated water from hand-dug wells – the world must act’

WEARY men, women and children shuffle along in the searing heat in the Kabasa internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in drought-stricken southern Somalia. It is 40 degrees Celsius.

All eyes may be on Ukraine, but the suffering and threat of death continue in many parts of Africa because of drought and hunger.

Four consecutive seasons with no rain have devastated the country and unleashed an alarming food crisis.

The war in Ukraine has pushed up food prices. Children are dying. People are talking of a repeat of the famine that took the lives of a quarter-of-a-million people in 2011.

Around 7.7 million people, or half the population, are in dire need of help as climate change takes its deadly toll. The UN says more than 700,000 people have fled their homes, moving to already overcrowded IDP camps similar to that in Kabasa. The number is predicted to rise to 1.4 million in the coming months, and the UN has warned that 350,000 children could die this year .

Kabasa is a depressing sea of makeshift shelters built of sticks and covered with whatever scraps of material people can get their hands on. There have been more than 1,100 new arrivals in recent weeks .

Mother-of-three Buhoy Rahey (20) arrived in Kabasa from the Ethiopian border after a gruelling 230km walk that took five days and nights. Her husband died on the second day of the journey.

Mother-of-three Buhoy Rahey (20), who walked for 230km with her family from the Ethiopian border to the internally displaced persons Camp in Kabasa, southern Somalia. Her husband died from hunger on the second day of the five-day journey. Photo: Miriam Donohoe

Whatsapp Mother-of-three Buhoy Rahey (20), who walked for 230km with her family from the Ethiopian border to the internally displaced persons Camp in Kabasa, southern Somalia. Her husband died from hunger on the second day of the five-day journey. Photo: Miriam Donohoe

“We were hungry. Our livestock failed. There was no food or water. We had to leave to save our children,” she says. “My husband died on the second day. He was very sick. We buried him on the roadside and we didn’t get to mourn him. I had to continue the journey or we would have all died.”

On the perimeter of the camp, mothers and malnourished children and babies wait to be assessed in a Trócaire outreach health unit. The Irish humanitarian aid agency has run the health services in Gedo region for the past 30 years, providing lifesaving healthcare, nutrition and protection to hundreds of thousands of people.

One of those supported by Trócaire is father-of-two Issack Hassan (28), who sits in a makeshift shelter cradling his three-month-old son, Mohamed.

Issack arrived in Kabasa from Bakool region after walking for four days with his wife and others from his village. His wife gave birth prematurely to Mohamed in Kabasa in February, but she died shortly afterwards.

Mohamed was only 1.4kg when he was born and on the brink of death. He was rushed to the Dolow referral hospital in Dolow town. After a week of care, his weight increased to 1.95kgs and today he weighs 3.5kgs. He is going to make it.

In the stabilisation unit in the Dolow hospital, Naima Abdi (22) has brought her one-year-old malnourished baby boy, Faizal Abdullahai, for assessment by the Trócaire team. She recently arrived with her family at a nearby IDP camp.

Nurses assess Faizal using a mid-upper arm circumference tape, which is a colour-coded band used on children from six months to five years to measure malnourishment.

Mothers queue with their children at the Trócaire-run outreach clinic in Kabasa's internally displaced persons camp, southern Somalia. Photo: Miriam Donohoe

Whatsapp Mothers queue with their children at the Trócaire-run outreach clinic in Kabasa's internally displaced persons camp, southern Somalia. Photo: Miriam Donohoe

The tape is wrapped around Faizal’s arm. Green means there is no acute malnutrition, yellow indicates moderate acute malnutrition and red means severe acute malnutrition.

When Faizal first arrived here, the tape measured red, but today it is yellow, which means he is improving.

According to Trócaire’s Somalia country director, Paul Healy, from Dublin, the agency is reaching 215,000 people with life-saving services every year. It is doing this through its health facilities in five districts in Gedo.

“Thanks partly to the support of the Irish Government and the people of Ireland, Trócaire is reaching over 100,000 malnourished children and pregnant and lactating mothers alone in this region every year,” says Paul.

“It’s devastating to see what’s happening. Severe hunger has taken hold in Somalia and thousands will die unless urgent action is taken.

"Currently, the world is focused on the crisis in Ukraine, but we must not forget what is happening in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.”

He says children are the most vulnerable, adding: “There is limited access to food and prices are rising due to the war in Ukraine, putting families and children at huge risk of severe malnutrition.

"Climate change is wreaking havoc. Severe water shortages have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks, with people and animals now competing for untreated water from hand-dug shallow wells and dwindling rivers. The world must act now.”

Miriam Donohoe is head of communications with Trócaire