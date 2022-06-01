| 16°C Dublin

‘In Somalia, people and animals are competing for untreated water from hand-dug wells – the world must act’

Every year, Trócaire reaches 215,000 people with life-saving services in the East African country, but many more are in desperate need of help

Naima Abdi and her one-year-old malnourished baby boy Faizal Abdullahai are assessed at the Trócaire-run Dolow referral hospital in Gedo, southern Somalia. The assessment was overseen by Trócaire nursing co-ordinator Habiba Ali Maalim and community nutrition worker Ridwan Ali Faqid. Photo: Miriam Donohoe Expand
Mother-of-three Buhoy Rahey (20), who walked for 230km with her family from the Ethiopian border to the internally displaced persons Camp in Kabasa, southern Somalia. Her husband died from hunger on the second day of the five-day journey. Photo: Miriam Donohoe Expand
Mothers queue with their children at the Trócaire-run outreach clinic in Kabasa's internally displaced persons camp, southern Somalia. Photo: Miriam Donohoe Expand
Miriam Donohoe

WEARY men, women and children shuffle along in the searing heat in the Kabasa internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in drought-stricken southern Somalia. It is 40 degrees Celsius.

All eyes may be on Ukraine, but the suffering and threat of death continue in many parts of Africa because of drought and hunger.
Four consecutive seasons with no rain have devastated the country and unleashed an alarming food crisis.

