News World News

Tuesday 1 January 2019

In Pictures: World welcomes 2019 with a bang

Firework displays have lit up the sky to welcome in the new year.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations (Brendan Esposito/AAP via AP)
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations (Brendan Esposito/AAP via AP)

By Associated Press

Countries around the world started 2019 with a bang as firework displays lit up the sky to welcome in the new year.

Here are some of the colourful scenes.

ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679744
Spectators gather to attend the New Year’s Day celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679735
Filipinos cheer during a New Year countdown at the Eastwood Shopping Mall late Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. Filipinos welcome the New Year with the loudest noise possible including setting off powerful firecrackers in one of Asia’s most violent celebrations (Bullit Marquez/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679736
Spectators watch as fireworks explode in front of Malaysia’s landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year’s celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Yam G-Jun/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679727
A woman watches the fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach during the New Year’s celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Leo Correa/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679737
Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Hundred thousands of people celebrated New Year’s Eve welcoming the new year 2019 in Germany’s capital (Michael Sohn/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679738
Performers take selfies at the end of a countdown to the new year event in Beijing, China (Ng Han Guan/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679716
A New York City police officer is covered with confetti in Times Square (Craig Ruttle/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679724
People watch the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations held at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679731
A woman prays in front of a wall of lanterns to celebrate the new year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679743
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney (Brendan Esposito/AAP Image via AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679746
Fireworks explode over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year’s Day celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679749
Fireworks explode in front of Malaysia’s landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year’s celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Yam G-Jun/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679718
A Happy New Year hat lies on the wet ground along with other items following the celebration in New York’s Times Square (Tina Fineberg/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679750
Fireworks explode over the Kremlin during New Year’s celebrations in Red Square with St. Basil’s Cathedral, center, and the Spasskaya Tower, right, in the background in Moscow, Russia (Alexander Khitrov/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679720
Revellers dance at Caesars Palace along the Las Vegas Strip during a new year’s celebration (John Locher/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679752
Fireworks explode in the sky over Rome’s Colosseum during New Year’s celebrations in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679723
Bosnian people cheer during new year’s celebrations in Sarajevo (Amel Emric/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679767
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill for the the New Year’s Eve celebrations during a rainfall in Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679717
Confetti covers the crowd during the New Year’s celebration in Times Square (Frank Franklin II/AP)
ipanews_53bf5bf0-73e2-47a3-94cf-d90e6fdaea83_embedded1679769
Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower as the New Year is welcomed in Auckland, New Zealand (Doug Sherring/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News