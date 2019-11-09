In Pictures: World leaders mark 30th anniversary of the day Berlin Wall fell

Leaders from Germany and other European nations are attending ceremonies to mark the 30th anniversary of the day the Berlin Wall came down.

The main event is being held at the Bernauer Strasse, where one of the last parts of the wall that divided the city for 28 years still stands.

Light installations, concerts and public debates are also being held throughout the city and other parts of Germany to mark the anniversary.

German chancellor Angela Merkel led the proceedings (Michael Sohn/AP)

Students bearing flowers attend a commemoration ceremony (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Armed police secure the site (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP)

The Czech Republic’s president Milos Zeman and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Michael Sohn/AP)

Young people place their flowers in what remains of the structure (Markus Schreiber/PA)

From left to right, Slovakia’s president Zuzana Caputova, Czech president Milos Zeman, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda, Hungary’s president Janos Ader and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier applaud during the commemoration (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)

Flowers placed in the wall which once divided east and west, where at least 136 people are estimated to have been killed during the Cold War (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Meanwhile, in Paris, France, chocolate maker Patrick Roger destroys a reproduction of the Berlin wall in chocolate (Thibault Camus/AP)

People enjoy picking up the pieces of the reproduction in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

