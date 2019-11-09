News World News

Saturday 9 November 2019

In Pictures: World leaders mark 30th anniversary of the day Berlin Wall fell

A host of events including concerts and public debates will mark the key moment in the events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe.

Young people stuck flowers in remains of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse (Markus Schreiber/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Leaders from Germany and other European nations are attending ceremonies to mark the 30th anniversary of the day the Berlin Wall came down.

The main event is being held at the Bernauer Strasse, where one of the last parts of the wall that divided the city for 28 years still stands.

Light installations, concerts and public debates are also being held throughout the city and other parts of Germany to mark the anniversary.

ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248204806
German chancellor Angela Merkel led the proceedings (Michael Sohn/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248204665
Students bearing flowers attend a commemoration ceremony (Markus Schreiber/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248203956
Armed police secure the site (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248204727
The Czech Republic’s president Milos Zeman and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Michael Sohn/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248206199
Young people place their flowers in what remains of the structure (Markus Schreiber/PA)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248206143
From left to right, Slovakia’s president Zuzana Caputova, Czech president Milos Zeman, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda, Hungary’s president Janos Ader and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier applaud during the commemoration (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248206379
Flowers placed in the wall which once divided east and west, where at least 136 people are estimated to have been killed during the Cold War (Markus Schreiber/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248205736
Meanwhile, in Paris, France, chocolate maker Patrick Roger destroys a reproduction of the Berlin wall in chocolate (Thibault Camus/AP)
ipanews_da3f0b09-f887-4ee0-ada2-cf37184f4387_embedded248205728
People enjoy picking up the pieces of the reproduction in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

