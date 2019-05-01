News World News

Wednesday 1 May 2019

In Pictures: Workers of the world unite to mark May Day

Many took the opportunity to vent frustration at policies at home on a day of international protest.

Communist Party supporters carry a flag depicting Soviet Union founder Lenin during a May Day rally in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
Hundreds of thousands of union members and labour activists have rallied around the world to mark May Day.

The tradition of May Day marches for workers’ rights began in the United States in the 1880s and quickly spread to other countries at a time when industrialisation pitted poorly paid employees against increasingly dominant factory employers and landowners.

Over the decades, the May Day protests have also become an opportunity to air general economic grievances or political demands.

Migrant workers march during a rally to mark May Day in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, Julius Malema, addresses supporters at a May Day Rally in Alexandra Township, Johannesburg, South Africa (Mujahid Safodien/AP)
Demonstrators confront police officers as scuffles broke out during a May Day rally in Turin, Italy (Alessandro Di Marco/AP)
Protesters sing during a rally organised by the Communist-affiliated PAME labour union outside the Greek parliament, in central Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Activists make their way through tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Paris (Francois Mori/AP)
An Iraqi man holds a portrait of Karl Marx (Khalid Mohammed/AP)
A supporter of Sri Lanka’s Frontline Socialist Party holds a flag in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Workers near city hall during the May Day rally in Madrid, Spain (Paul White/PA)
Protesters dressed as clowns talk to police at a May Day demonstration against racism in Chemnitz, Germany (Hendrik Schmidt/AP)
Balloons and flags fly over the crowd as people prepare to walk on Red Square in Moscow (Pael Golovkin/AP)
Workers shout slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Turkish police officers arrest a demonstrator during May Day protests (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
Cambodian workers march as they gather to mark May Day (Heng Sinith/AP)

