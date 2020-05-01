| 12.7°C Dublin

In Pictures: Workers of the world mark May Day amid Covid-19 lockdown

The pandemic put curbs on the usual Labour Day mass gatherings, with face masks and social distancing much in evidence.

Protesters from the communist party-affiliated PAME union practise social distancing during a May Day rally (Petros Giannakouris/AP) Expand

Protesters from the communist party-affiliated PAME union practise social distancing during a May Day rally (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The pandemic has muted the marking of May Day, with celebrations of the world’s workers having to be balanced by safety considerations.

Social distancing was in evidence at many of the events although in some countries the stringent lockdown measures presented different challenges for protesters and police alike.

Arrests were made in Turkey, while the Guy Fawkes masks favoured at previous demonstrations had been superseded by medical masks in light of the threat to public health.

People play instruments on their balconies on Labour Day, in Zurich, Switzerland (Alexandra Wey/AP) Expand

People play instruments on their balconies on Labour Day, in Zurich, Switzerland (Alexandra Wey/AP)

Protesters practise social distancing during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament, in Athens (AP) Expand

Protesters practise social distancing during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament, in Athens (AP)

A protester holds the traditional Lily of the Valley flower during a banned May Day gathering in Marseille, southern France (Daniel Cole/PA) Expand

A protester holds the traditional Lily of the Valley flower during a banned May Day gathering in Marseille, southern France (Daniel Cole/PA)

Riot police stand guard as pro-democracy activists gather outside a shopping centre during Labour Day in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP) Expand

Riot police stand guard as pro-democracy activists gather outside a shopping centre during Labour Day in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Turkish police officers walk on carnations left by demonstrators during May Day protests in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP) Expand

Turkish police officers walk on carnations left by demonstrators during May Day protests in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Turkish police officers, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, arrest a demonstrator (Emrah Gurel/AP) Expand

Turkish police officers, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, arrest a demonstrator (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions make their point (Lee Jin-man/AP) Expand

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions make their point (Lee Jin-man/AP)

A banner with the inscription &lsquo;Solidarisch ist man nicht allein!&rsquo; (&lsquo;One is not alone in solidarity&rsquo;) is placed in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin ahead of a May Day rally (Christoph Soeder/AP) Expand

A banner with the inscription &lsquo;Solidarisch ist man nicht allein!&rsquo; (&lsquo;One is not alone in solidarity&rsquo;) is placed in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin ahead of a May Day rally (Christoph Soeder/AP)

A masked protester from the communist party-affiliated PAME union holds a carnation during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament (Petros Giannakouris/AP) Expand

A masked protester from the communist party-affiliated PAME union holds a carnation during a May Day rally outside the Greek Parliament (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Indonesian women sit among mannequins at the closed Tanah Abang textile market on a quiet Labour Day (Tatan Syuflana/AP) Expand

Indonesian women sit among mannequins at the closed Tanah Abang textile market on a quiet Labour Day (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

People protest during a May Day demonstration in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP) Expand

People protest during a May Day demonstration in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

