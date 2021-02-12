| 2.8°C Dublin

In Pictures: Welcoming in the Year of the Ox

People across the world are celebrating the lunar new year and hoping it brings better fortune.

This is the year of the Ox (AP) Expand

By PA Reporters

Revellers have welcomed the Year of the Ox around the world with Chinese New Year celebrations overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many will be hoping for changing fortunes in 2021 following a year marked by fear and tragedy after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the city of Wuhan in China.

Here are some of the efforts to mark the dawn of the new lunar year.

The Year of the Ox begins with the world still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic (AP) Expand

People pray at a temple in Taipei, Taiwan (AP) Expand

A woman wears a face mask bearing the traditional lunar new year greeting: Kung Hei Fat Choi, Hong Bao Na Lai – which translates as wish you a fortune, bring me the red envelope&rsquo; (AP) Expand

A woman wears a face mask bearing the traditional lunar new year greeting: Kung Hei Fat Choi, Hong Bao Na Lai – which translates as wish you a fortune, bring me the red envelope’ (AP)

Worshippers burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong (AP) Expand

People born in the Year of the Ox are said to be reliable, patient and kind – although negative traits can include stubbornness (AP) Expand

Buddhist monks make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association at Dao Quang Temple in Garland, Texas (AP) Expand

A woman makes an offering to performers taking part in a tradition Lion Dance celebration in Texas (AP) Expand

The lion dance is a noisy, colourful display aimed at bringing good fortune and driving away bad luck. Here, divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria in Kuala Lumpur (AP) Expand

A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP) Expand

Many people will be praying for a better year to come (AP) Expand

PA Media

