In Pictures: Welcoming in the Year of the Ox

This is the year of the Ox (AP)

Revellers have welcomed the Year of the Ox around the world with Chinese New Year celebrations overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many will be hoping for changing fortunes in 2021 following a year marked by fear and tragedy after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the city of Wuhan in China.

Here are some of the efforts to mark the dawn of the new lunar year.

Expand Close The Year of the Ox begins with the world still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Year of the Ox begins with the world still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic (AP)

Expand Close People pray at a temple in Taipei, Taiwan (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People pray at a temple in Taipei, Taiwan (AP)

Expand Close A woman wears a face mask bearing the traditional lunar new year greeting: Kung Hei Fat Choi, Hong Bao Na Lai – which translates as wish you a fortune, bring me the red envelope’ (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman wears a face mask bearing the traditional lunar new year greeting: Kung Hei Fat Choi, Hong Bao Na Lai – which translates as wish you a fortune, bring me the red envelope’ (AP)

Expand Close Worshippers burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Worshippers burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong (AP)

Expand Close People born in the Year of the Ox are said to be reliable, patient and kind – although negative traits can include stubbornness (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People born in the Year of the Ox are said to be reliable, patient and kind – although negative traits can include stubbornness (AP)

Expand Close Buddhist monks make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association at Dao Quang Temple in Garland, Texas (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Buddhist monks make an offering to performers with the JL Lion Dance Sports Association at Dao Quang Temple in Garland, Texas (AP)

Expand Close A woman makes an offering to performers taking part in a tradition Lion Dance celebration in Texas (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman makes an offering to performers taking part in a tradition Lion Dance celebration in Texas (AP)

Expand Close The lion dance is a noisy, colourful display aimed at bringing good fortune and driving away bad luck. Here, divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria in Kuala Lumpur (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The lion dance is a noisy, colourful display aimed at bringing good fortune and driving away bad luck. Here, divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria in Kuala Lumpur (AP)

Expand Close A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (AP)

Expand Close Many people will be praying for a better year to come (AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Many people will be praying for a better year to come (AP)

PA Media