-
In Pictures: Water and shade in demand as Europeans sizzle in the sun
Independent.ie
Europeans were coping with Sahara-style conditions as a plume of hot air from Africa moved north across the Mediterranean.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-pictures-water-and-shade-in-demand-as-europeans-sizzle-in-the-sun-38256545.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article38256532.ece/b6413/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_1
- Email
Europeans were coping with Sahara-style conditions as a plume of hot air from Africa moved north across the Mediterranean.
Some schools closed in France while Germany, famous for not having a speed limit on motorways, introduced temporary restrictions on drivers.
Cool spaces and water were on hand, as authorities sought to avoid a repeat of the 2003 heatwave in France, which is thought to have caused up to 15,000 deaths, particularly among the elderly.
Press Association