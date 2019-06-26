News World News

Wednesday 26 June 2019

In Pictures: Water and shade in demand as Europeans sizzle in the sun

The extreme temperatures have been caused by a plume of hot air from Africa.

Children play in a fountain in Lyon, central France (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Children play in a fountain in Lyon, central France (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Europeans were coping with Sahara-style conditions as a plume of hot air from Africa moved north across the Mediterranean.

Some schools closed in France while Germany, famous for not having a speed limit on motorways, introduced temporary restrictions on drivers.

Cool spaces and water were on hand, as authorities sought to avoid a repeat of the 2003 heatwave in France, which is thought to have caused up to 15,000 deaths, particularly among the elderly.

ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243761839
Tourists use umbrellas to shield themselves form the sun as they cross the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243756909
Tourists climb the steps leading to the Sacre Coeur basilica in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243760871
A woman carries a fan in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243762434
Youngsters cool off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris (Francisco Seco/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243761751
A resident in the zoo in Hannover, Germany, takes a dip in a fur coat (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243761568
A man takes a cold shower at Ada Ciganlija lake in the Serbian capital, Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243757304
A couple swim beside a model boat in a lake in Ertingen, Germany (Thomas Warnack/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243760962
Children cool off in a fountain in Milan, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243754941
Bishops shelter from the sun as they wait for the start of Pope Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243761138
Tourists enjoy the summer temperatures in the snow on the Titlis mountain near Engelberg, Switzerland (Alexandra Wey/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243760332
A woman watches the Seine river and Notre Dame cathedral in Paris (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
ipanews_7c966fea-6ba0-4ba3-b041-8f6ccccd2119_embedded243758366
A horse is sprayed with water in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News