-
In Pictures: Washington bids farewell to George HW Bush
Independent.ie
Family, former colleagues and dignitaries from around the world are attending a state funeral service for former US president George HW Bush, capping three days of remembrance in Washington DC.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-pictures-washington-bids-farewell-to-george-hw-bush-37598778.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37598767.ece/3fbeb/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_bec5a4fa-fe92-42fb-aa08-edff64190834_1
- Email
Family, former colleagues and dignitaries from around the world are attending a state funeral service for former US president George HW Bush, capping three days of remembrance in Washington DC.
The flag-draped coffin of the 41st president was carried down the US Capitol steps in a solemn procession, with members of the Bush family watching and a cannon salute.
The hearse was driven in a motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral ceremony, slowing in front of the White House along a route lined with people, bundled in winter hats and taking photos.
Press Association