-
In Pictures: War hero John McCain through the decades
Independent.ie
American war hero, presidential nominee and longtime leading politician John McCain has died aged 81.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/in-pictures-war-hero-john-mccain-through-the-decades-37252745.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37252729.ece/77348/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_22877989-f05e-4946-8fa5-c0049e82e01d_1
- Email
American war hero, presidential nominee and longtime leading politician John McCain has died aged 81.
Mr McCain was the son and grandson of admirals and followed them to the US Naval Academy.
A pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for more than five years.
He went on to win a seat in the House of Representatives and in 1986, the Senate, where he served for the rest of his life.
Press Association