In Pictures: War hero John McCain through the decades

Mr McCain was the son and grandson of admirals and followed them to the US Naval Academy.

A pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war for more than five years.

He went on to win a seat in the House of Representatives and in 1986, the Senate, where he served for the rest of his life.

FILE – In this July 14, 1961, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John S. McCain III, left, and his parents, Rear Adm. John S. McCain Jr., right, and Roberta Wright McCain stand in front of a plaque with an image of his grandfather, Adm. John S. McCain, as the Naval Air Station Meridian McCain Field is commissioned and named in honor of Adm. McCain in Meridian, Miss. An aide says that U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/File)

Mr McCain lies injured in North Vietnam (CBS via AP)

FILE – In this May 25, 1973, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon, left, in Washington, after McCain’s release from a prisoner of war camp in North Vietnam. An aide says that McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, is hugged by former North Vietnam Col. Bui Tin on Capitol Hill in Washington after a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW and MIA affairs. Tin oversaw a military prison operation dubbed the “Hanoi Hilton,” where McCain was held prisoner during the Vietnam War. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File)

FILE – In this June 24, 1992, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds up an article from the Washington Times during a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 1992, file photo, Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., left, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs, listens to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a former POW in Vietnam, during a hearing of the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2000, file photo, confetti falls on Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife, Cindy, at the end of their 114th New Hampshire town hall meeting with voters at the Peterborough Town House in Peterborough, N.H. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2008, file photo, Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., uses a cheetah hand puppet to make her husband laugh as they ride the “Straight Talk Express” campaign bus to a polling station in Charleston, S.C., on the day of South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 4, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate John McCain acknowledges the crowed as he goes on stage at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate John McCain, center, joins vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, left, and her family following her speech at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2008, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, and Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., greet each other at the start of a townhall-style presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2001, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., waves to the crowd prior to Game 7 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. The sight of McCain sitting in the stands at Chase Field, formerly Bank One Ballpark, became so commonplace few people seemed to even notice. The senator from Arizona would get handshakes and take pictures with fans, but he was there just to be one of them, cheering on the home team. McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, after battling brain cancer and the Arizona sports community mourned him across the Valley of the Sun. He was 81. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Tampa, Fla. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

A military veteran pays his respects, as John McCain has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, at the entrance to the McCain ranch complex in Cornville, Ariz., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Press Association