As the US prepares to say farewell to former president George HW Bush, who has died at the age of 94, four days of events are scheduled.

As the US prepares to say farewell to former president George HW Bush, who has died at the age of 94, four days of events are scheduled.

In Pictures: US prepares to bid farewell to former president George HW Bush

On Monday, the 41st president’s remains were taken on the presidential aircraft, known as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board, from Houston, Texas to Washington where his funeral service will be held in the National Cathedral.

Former President George W Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they board Special Air Mission 41 (Eric Gay/AP)

The flag-draped coffin of former president George HW Bush is carried by a joint services military honour guard (David J Phillip/AP)

Members of the US Secret Service carry the coffin (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Members of the military move into position (David J Phillip/AP)

Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former president George HW Bush’s service dog, during the departure ceremony at Ellington Field (David J Phillip/AP)

A makeshift memorial is shown outside the gated community entrance to the home of George HW Bush (David J Phillip/AP)

Many residents of Houston were encouraged to wear colourful socks in imitation of the former president, seen here indulging in the practice (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

A statue of former president George HW Bush at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston/AP)

Neil Bush, right, and his family, after a family service in Houston (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

The plane journey to Washington was known as Special Air Mission 41. The plane is only known as Air Force One when the incumbent president is on board (Eric Gay/PA)

Press Association