In Pictures: US pauses for Thanksgiving after turbulent year

The US is celebrating Thanksgiving at a time of widespread coronavirus restrictions and with the fallout of the presidential election continuing.
any have travelled to see family members despite being discouraged to do so as virus cases continue to rise.
President Donald Trump is continuing to contest president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the election although a formal transition process has now been initiated.
Close
A man walks through the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC as sunrise approaches on Thanksgiving (Patrick Semansky/AP)
AP/PA Images
A man walks through the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC as sunrise approaches on Thanksgiving (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Close
A traveller at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York (John Minchillo/AP)
AP/PA Images
A traveller at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York (John Minchillo/AP)
Close
Uadla Santos and her daughter Beatriz, two, watch a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
AP/PA Images
Uadla Santos and her daughter Beatriz, two, watch a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Close
Entertainers wait along 34th Street for their turn to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of the flagship store in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
AP/PA Images
Entertainers wait along 34th Street for their turn to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of the flagship store in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Close
New York governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask (Kevin P Coughlin/AP)
AP/PA Images
New York governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask (Kevin P Coughlin/AP)
Close
Frozen turkeys are stacked on a table in Colorado (David Zabulowski/AP)
AP/PA Images
Frozen turkeys are stacked on a table in Colorado (David Zabulowski/AP)
Close
Pearl Gailloux, 88, left, receives a Thanksgiving dinner and a holiday card from Meals on Wheels volunteers Ted Fischer, centre, and his daughter Molly, 21, in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)
AP/PA Images
Pearl Gailloux, 88, left, receives a Thanksgiving dinner and a holiday card from Meals on Wheels volunteers Ted Fischer, centre, and his daughter Molly, 21, in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)
Close
A lone rail traveller takes time to look at the Christmas tree in Chicago’s Union Station (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
AP/PA Images
A lone rail traveller takes time to look at the Christmas tree in Chicago’s Union Station (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Close
A dancer warms up along 34th Street while waiting to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
AP/PA Images
A dancer warms up along 34th Street while waiting to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Close
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as seen from the Empire State Building in New York (Craig Ruttle/AP)
AP/PA Images
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as seen from the Empire State Building in New York (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Close
Rita Scanlon, 92, eats lunch delivered to her by Meals on Wheels at her home in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)
AP/PA Images
Rita Scanlon, 92, eats lunch delivered to her by Meals on Wheels at her home in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)
Close
Travellers move through a security checkpoint in a sparsely populated terminal at LaGuardia Airport, New York (John Minchillo/AP)
AP/PA Images
Travellers move through a security checkpoint in a sparsely populated terminal at LaGuardia Airport, New York (John Minchillo/AP)
PA Media