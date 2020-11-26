In Pictures: US pauses for Thanksgiving after turbulent year

Tory Johnson, left, and Raven Rivers wait in the Grand Hall of Chicago’s Union Station for their train to Kalamazoo, Michigan (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The US is celebrating Thanksgiving at a time of widespread coronavirus restrictions and with the fallout of the presidential election continuing.

Many have travelled to see family members despite being discouraged to do so as virus cases continue to rise.

President Donald Trump is continuing to contest president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the election although a formal transition process has now been initiated.

Expand Close A man walks through the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC as sunrise approaches on Thanksgiving (Patrick Semansky/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man walks through the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC as sunrise approaches on Thanksgiving (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Expand Close A traveller at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York (John Minchillo/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A traveller at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York (John Minchillo/AP)

Expand Close Uadla Santos and her daughter Beatriz, two, watch a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Uadla Santos and her daughter Beatriz, two, watch a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Thanksgiving has always been a special time for the Biden family. And while I know this isnât the way many of us hoped to spend the holiday, the small act of staying home is a gift to our fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/4mHOEFIcjV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2020

Expand Close Entertainers wait along 34th Street for their turn to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of the flagship store in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Entertainers wait along 34th Street for their turn to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of the flagship store in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Expand Close New York governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask (Kevin P Coughlin/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp New York governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask (Kevin P Coughlin/AP)

Expand Close Frozen turkeys are stacked on a table in Colorado (David Zabulowski/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Frozen turkeys are stacked on a table in Colorado (David Zabulowski/AP)

Like families across America, our Thanksgiving looks different this year. But I am incredibly grateful for the ability to stay virtually connected to our loved ones so we can get this virus under control.



From @DouglasEmhoff and I, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/3WhQx6dCaU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 26, 2020

Expand Close Pearl Gailloux, 88, left, receives a Thanksgiving dinner and a holiday card from Meals on Wheels volunteers Ted Fischer, centre, and his daughter Molly, 21, in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pearl Gailloux, 88, left, receives a Thanksgiving dinner and a holiday card from Meals on Wheels volunteers Ted Fischer, centre, and his daughter Molly, 21, in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

Expand Close A lone rail traveller takes time to look at the Christmas tree in Chicago’s Union Station (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A lone rail traveller takes time to look at the Christmas tree in Chicago’s Union Station (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Expand Close A dancer warms up along 34th Street while waiting to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A dancer warms up along 34th Street while waiting to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Happy Thanksgiving from @SecondLady and our Family to yours! pic.twitter.com/3T1lI4fRpA — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 26, 2020

Expand Close The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as seen from the Empire State Building in New York (Craig Ruttle/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as seen from the Empire State Building in New York (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Expand Close Rita Scanlon, 92, eats lunch delivered to her by Meals on Wheels at her home in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rita Scanlon, 92, eats lunch delivered to her by Meals on Wheels at her home in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)

Expand Close Travellers move through a security checkpoint in a sparsely populated terminal at LaGuardia Airport, New York (John Minchillo/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Travellers move through a security checkpoint in a sparsely populated terminal at LaGuardia Airport, New York (John Minchillo/AP)

PA Media