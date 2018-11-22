News World News

Thursday 22 November 2018

In Pictures: US celebrates Thanksgiving Day

The president kept himself busy, crowds flocked to the annual Macy’s parade in New York and community meals were held in California.

Performers walk in front of Macy’s Tom Turkey float (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Performers walk in front of Macy’s Tom Turkey float (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Frigid temperatures and blustery winds were no match for holiday cheer as the United States paused to mark Thanksgiving Day.

In New York, giant character balloons took to the skies for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Many people returned to their home towns to celebrate, while President Donald Trump travelled to his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida for the holiday.

He included a visit to talk to troops and Coast Guard members, and did not let the break from the White House stop him from taking to Twitter.

President Donald Trump meets members of the US Coast Guard in Florida (Susan Walsh/AP)

New York celebrated in traditional manner with the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

People watch from their balconies as the Pillsbury Doughboy floats across Central Park South in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats across Central Park South (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Hudson Garber, two, watches the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon float (Mary Altaffer/AP)
A performer takes part in the parade (Eduardo Muonz Alvarez/AP)
Santa Claus waves to the crowd (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Children watch the Thanksgiving parade from a window facing Central Park South (Mary Altaffer/AP)

England’s record goalscorer and DC United striker Wayne Rooney enjoyed his first Thanksgiving Day with his family at the most American of destinations – Disneyland.

In California, community meals were held after the recent devastating wildfires.

Michael Reining and Chelsea Meddings chop mint in preparation for a community Thanksgiving meal for survivors of the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California (Kathleen Ronayne/AP)
Hundreds of frozen turkeys are unloaded on the campus of California State University (Kathleen Ronayne/AP)

The celebrations came after many Americans left their hometowns to spend the holiday away from home.

Traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Press Association

