In pictures: Turkey’s water buffaloes escape from winter in geothermal springs
For the buffaloes in eastern Turkey, the hot springs in the mountainous Bitlis province are a welcome refuge from the freezing wintry weather.
Residents in the tiny village of Budakli walk hundreds of buffaloes up snow-covered roads to the geothermal 40C (104F) springs near the dormant Nemrut volcano in the winter.
The hot springs help keep the animals clean as they go through the winter while in the summer, the buffaloes swim in the cool waters of the plains.
