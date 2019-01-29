News World News

Tuesday 29 January 2019

In pictures: Turkey’s water buffaloes escape from winter in geothermal springs

The animals make an annual trek with their human minders as they undergo the cleansing ritual.

Water buffaloes bathe in a hot spring near the village of Budakli, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Water buffaloes bathe in a hot spring near the village of Budakli, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

For the buffaloes in eastern Turkey, the hot springs in the mountainous Bitlis province are a welcome refuge from the freezing wintry weather.

Residents in the tiny village of Budakli walk hundreds of buffaloes up snow-covered roads to the geothermal 40C (104F) springs near the dormant Nemrut volcano in the winter.

The hot springs help keep the animals clean as they go through the winter while in the summer, the buffaloes swim in the cool waters of the plains.

ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900414
Water buffalos bath in a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900856
Muhammed Toren, 18, left, and Berkan Toren, 20, enjoy a hot spring along with their water buffaloes (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900417
Muhammed Toren, 18, washes his horse in a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900409
A water buffalo pictured in a stable (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900407
Muhammed Toren walks his family’s water buffaloes to a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900399
Berkan Toren with his water buffaloes (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240905280
Muhammed Toren rides his horse after a bath in a hot spring (Emrah Gurel/AP)
ipanews_4805181d-4ac1-43a8-af71-a0ed82d92377_embedded240900413
The water buffaloes cleanse themselves (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News